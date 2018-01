TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police identified a man who died in a Tuesday wreck on the westside.

Police say 60-year-old Guy Hanft Jr. died from injuries suffered at the wreck on Ajo and Mission at 9:30 a.m. that day.

Hanft was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck, which rolled over and ended up in a wash on the north side of Ajo just east of Mission. A female passenger who was ejected from the truck was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She has been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the vehicle hit a curb before rolling into the wash.