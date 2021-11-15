Watch
Police identify 68-year-old man who died after being hit by a truck at Grant and Oracle

Posted at 6:26 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 08:26:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 68-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle Nov. 8.

Tucson police say 68-year-old Herman Hutton died when a maroon 2013 Chevrolet 3500 truck hit him while he was crossing the road near Grant and Oracle.

Witnesses say the truck had a green light, Hutton walked into the intersection against the traffic light.

The driver was not impaired and no citations have been issued,

