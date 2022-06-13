Police identify 51-year-old woman killed in wreck near Oracle and Wetmore

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 51-year-old pedestrian died following a June 11 crash.
Tucson police say Michelle A. Armenta, 51, was hit by a black 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage at about 10:55 p.m. June 11 near Oracle and Wetmore.
Witnesses say Armenta was pushing a shopping cart in the roadway when the Mitsubshi hit her.
The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Police say the driver was not at fault.
No charges or citations were issued.
