Police ID driver who rammed bike riders during Arizona race

Authorities have identified the man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists in a weekend race in an Arizona mountain town as a resident of a nearby community. AP photo.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 21, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified the man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists in a weekend race in an Arizona mountain town as a resident of a nearby community.

Show Low police said Monday that 35-year-old Shawn Michael Chock of White Mountain Lakes is still hospitalized in stable condition after police shot him. Chock is accused of speeding his truck into bike racers gathered Saturday in Show Low. Witnesses described seeing bodies of cyclists flying left and right.

A police spokeswoman says seven cyclists were rushed to hospitals, most in critical condition. Police haven't said what led them to shoot Chock as they tried to arrest him.

