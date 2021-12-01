Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police ID 2 people killed in triple shooting at Phoenix home

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 2:35 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 16:35:10-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have released the names of a man and woman who were killed in a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home.

They say 59-year-old Chris Child and 57-year-old Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez were declared dead at the scene Tuesday and a 79-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The name of the surviving woman hasn’t been released yet. Police say it was a domestic shooting and all three people lived together, but they have yet to identify the shooter.

They say a weapon was found at the home and no suspects were being sought in what appears to be a murder-suicide case. Police haven’t released any information on the relationship of the three people.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!