Police: Homicide suspect wounded, in custody after chase

Posted at 1:10 PM, Jan 14, 2022
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Nogales police say a homicide suspect was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with officers following a pursuit.

Police said Friday that 42-year-old Gustavo Aguilar Chavez was jailed after being treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Chavez. Police said Chavez was identified as a suspect on Tuesday after 43-year-old Jose Francisco Haro was found dead in a room with obvious signs of trauma early that morning.

Police said Chavez was spotted in a vehicle and that he led officers on a high-speed chase before abandoning his vehicle and then shooting at police while running way.



