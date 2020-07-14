Menu

Police: Four people worked together to rob convenience store in June

TUCSON POLICE
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 16:45:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for four people they say worked together to stage an armed robbery of a convenience store in June.

Police say the robbers worked together to steal alcohol, drinks and food from a QuikTrip at 6365 E. Golf Links Road on June 14.

While three of the suspects waited in a car, the fourth one took the items and threatened the clerk with a gun.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

