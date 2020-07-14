Police: Four people worked together to rob convenience store in June

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for four people they say worked together to stage an armed robbery of a convenience store in June.

Robbery suspect. On June 14, 2020 these 4 subjects went into the QT at 6365 E. Golf links. They staged alcohol, drinks and food items near the exit. 3 of the subjects exited waiting in a car. The 4th subject collect all the staged merchandise and threaten the clerk with a gun. pic.twitter.com/1ncgusOYWn — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) July 14, 2020

Police say the robbers worked together to steal alcohol, drinks and food from a QuikTrip at 6365 E. Golf Links Road on June 14.

While three of the suspects waited in a car, the fourth one took the items and threatened the clerk with a gun.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.