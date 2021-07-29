Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Former Ironwood Ridge HS teacher had sexual contact with 14-year-old student

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Generic cuffs.
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Oro Valley police arrested a man in Aurora, Colo. on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 09:36:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An earlier version of this story had an incorrect age on one of the charges the suspect faces.

Oro Valley police arrested a man in Aurora, Colo. on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor.

In 2002 and 2003, Lindrud, 49, was a teacher at Irownwood Ridge High School when he allegedly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old student.

Lindrud was working as a teacher in Aurora when he was arrested.

He faces charges including three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and 17 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!