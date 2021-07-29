Police: Former Ironwood Ridge HS teacher had sexual contact with 14-year-old student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An earlier version of this story had an incorrect age on one of the charges the suspect faces.

Oro Valley police arrested a man in Aurora, Colo. on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor.

In 2002 and 2003, Lindrud, 49, was a teacher at Irownwood Ridge High School when he allegedly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old student.

Lindrud was working as a teacher in Aurora when he was arrested.

He faces charges including three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and 17 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18.