Police find two dead during Southside welfare check

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a welfare check/deceased person found at the Santa Cruz Vista apartments, 1240 W. Ajo Way.

As officers arrived Wednesday, they found two dead victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim was identified as 37-year-old Courtney-Ann Kanani Pregil and the other victim is a 32-year-old man. Tucson police are withholding his identity until they let his family know.

According to the TPD, they were not residents of the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 88-CRIME.