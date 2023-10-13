Police find two dead during Southside welfare check

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a welfare check/deceased person found at the Santa Cruz Vista apartments, 1240 W. Ajo Way.
As officers arrived Wednesday, they found two dead victims with gunshot wounds.
One victim was identified as 37-year-old Courtney-Ann Kanani Pregil and the other victim is a 32-year-old man. Tucson police are withholding his identity until they let his family know.
According to the TPD, they were not residents of the apartment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information, contact 88-CRIME.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.