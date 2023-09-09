Police: Elderly man stabs two people, kills one, arrested for first-degree murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is working with limited details about a suspected homicide and apparent aggravated assault.

Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch tells KGUN 9 it happened late Friday night near the corner of North 1st Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road.

He says when officers first got to the scene, they found a woman with clear signs of "sharp-force trauma." They began trying to save her life.

Sgt. Fritsch explains emergency responders with the Tucson Fire Department took over when they got there. However, 40-year-old Jessica Johnson died at the scene.

While police were securing the area, Sgt. Fritsch reveals officers found 73-year-old Stephen Rudisil, the suspect responsible. He says the second victim also flagged down police at the scene.

Rudisil was booked into the Pima County Jail for one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.