Police: Driver hits person off of East 22nd Street and Country Club Road

Both are hospitalized
Posted at 10:24 PM, Aug 28, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash off of East 22nd Street and Country Club Road late Monday.

A public information officer told KGUN 9 the scene was currently active.

Details are limited.

However, investigators say a driver hit a person and stopped shortly after. Both are now in the hospital with "serious, possibly life threatening injuries," Tucson police added.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

