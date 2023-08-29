Police: Driver hits person off of East 22nd Street and Country Club Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash off of East 22nd Street and Country Club Road late Monday.
A public information officer told KGUN 9 the scene was currently active.
Details are limited.
However, investigators say a driver hit a person and stopped shortly after. Both are now in the hospital with "serious, possibly life threatening injuries," Tucson police added.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
