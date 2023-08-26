Police: Deputy shoots suspected burglar after multiple warnings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team (PCRCIT) is updating the public about an officer-involved shooting which happened on Sunday, Aug. 6.
It claims Deputy Delmar Castillo shot 33-year-old Reinaldo Carballo-Morales after giving him multiple warnings to drop his weapon.
Deputies found Carballo-Morales had broken into his ex-girlfriend's home and wouldn't leave.
Made up of police and sheriff departments from all across the county, the PCRCIT takes over during investigations when an objective eye is needed.
It involves the following agencies:
- Pima County Sheriff's Department
- Tucson Police Department
- Oro Valley Police Department
- Marana Police Department
- Pascua Yaqui Police Department
- Sahuarita Police Department
- University of Arizona Police Department
- Pima Community College Police Department
- South Tucson Police Department
- Tucson Airport Authority Police Department
After inspecting, the PCRCIT handed the investigation over to Tucson police. It pointed out Deputy Castillo has two years on the force, as well as the sheriff's department will carryout a separate administrative investigation.
Once this investigation is thoroughly complete, PCRCIT members confirm all findings are then given to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
