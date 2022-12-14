Police: Cochise County Sheriff's Office employee arrested in DUI hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Douglas police arrested a Cochise County Sheriff's Office employee in connection with two DUI hit-and-run wrecks.

Police say the wrecks happened the night of Dec. 9.

The suspect is Abraham Pereza, who was off duty at the time of the wrecks, was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The first crash happened at 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Street, when Pereza allegedly hit a parked car. Another vehicle hit a rim and tire left behind by the initial crash. Police arrested Pereza near Fourth Street and Carmelita Avenue.

No one was injured in the crashes.

