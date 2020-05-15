Police clear wreck at First and Tangerine

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oro Valley police cleared a wreck that shut down the intersection at First and Tangerine Friday.

The wreck was reported in the 11 a.m. hour.

Tow trucks removed the vehicles from the intersection in the 12 p.m. hour.

Tow truck is on scene, Roadway shut down while loading vehicles. pic.twitter.com/bFp4yV7LTi — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) May 15, 2020