Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police clear wreck at First and Tangerine

items.[0].image.alt
Oro Valley police cleared a wreck that shut down the intersection at First and Tangerine Friday.<br/>
ovpd wreck.jpg
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 15:40:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oro Valley police cleared a wreck that shut down the intersection at First and Tangerine Friday.

The wreck was reported in the 11 a.m. hour.

Tow trucks removed the vehicles from the intersection in the 12 p.m. hour.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.