Police chase on I-19 ends in gunfire in Nogales Walmart parking lot

Posted at 5:11 PM, May 24, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police say a pursuit along I-19 near a Border Patrol checkpoint ended in a shootout in the parking lot of a Walmart in Nogales Monday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety troopers say it started as a shootout at the checkpoint the continued south on I-19. It ended in gunfire in the parking lot minutes later. Nogales Police haven't said whether anyone was arrested or whether the suspect was injured or killed in the incident.

The Nogales Police Department, Department of Public Safety and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation. The Nogales Police Department is expected to give updates Monday afternoon.

