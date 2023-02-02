Police: Carrington College goes on lockdown due to gun threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Carrington College went on lockdown Thursday morning after someone made threats of firing a gun.

Public Information Officer Frank Magos tells KGUN 9 the threats came in just after 10 a.m. He says responding officers checked the campus at 201 N. Bonita Ave. and nearby neighborhood.

Officer Magos confirms police found no evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported either.

They have since arrested a suspect connected to the shooting. Investigators are currently looking into what led up to the threatening situation.

The suspect has been located away from the school and was detained. The investigation is underway and no injuries were reported. https://t.co/V8wvcV3w7n — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 2, 2023