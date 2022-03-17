Police capture hit-and-run suspect who left man for dead on Prince Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has brought some closure to the family of Thomas Joseph Lemburg, 56, who was left for dead.

Officers captured 40-year-old Lester David Flores Thursday morning at a motel on West Miracle Mile, saying he did not put up a fight.

Driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, Flores hit Lemburg Saturday, March 5 while he was running across West Prince Road in the 1100 block.

Detectives located Flores' vehicle and recovered evidence which led them to confirming his identity.

Police have booked him into the Pima County Jail on a $489 bond. Flores faces charges of a hit-and-run fatality.

Although Lemburg's "midblock crossing" was a major contributing factor, Sergeant Richard Gradillas clarifies Flores leaving the scene is what led to his charge.