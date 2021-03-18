Menu

Police can now impound street racing vehicles in Phoenix

Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 13:13:05-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Drivers who are caught street racing or driving recklessly in Phoenix could now have their car impounded for 30 days under a new city ordinance passed this week.

KPHO-TV reported that the Phoenix City Council unanimously approved the ordinance on Wednesday allowing police to tow and impound vehicles involved in illegal street racing or reckless driving for up to 30 days. Drivers must now pay for the tow, storage and administrative fees before the vehicle will be released.

City officials and authorities in Phoenix have seen an increase in street racing in the last two years. Phoenix joins Tucson as the only other city in Arizona with a similar ordinance.

