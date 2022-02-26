Police: Body believed to be suspect in officer shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in central Arizona say a body found in the Verde River is believed to be a suspect in the shooting of an officer.

Authorities on Friday say the body has not yet been formally identified but personal items show the man may be 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez.

He has been a suspect in the Feb. 9 shooting of Yavapai-Apache police Sgt. Preston Brogdon is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say a father and son were fishing when they spotted the body. The cause of death is unknown.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

