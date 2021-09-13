Police: Bicyclist killed in Saturday wreck near Oracle, Rillito

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck involving a bicycle Saturday.

Police say the crash happened at 1:05 p.m. near Oracle Road and Rillito Street.

A white 2016 Fiat 500 got into a wreck with a bicycle, which witnesses say was heading southbound on Oracle while cutting across southbound traffic lanes. The Fiat was heading southbound and couldn't avoid the bike.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No charges or citations have been issued.

