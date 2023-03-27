Police: bicyclist dead after being hit by car Friday near Grant and Los Altos

A man has died after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Friday night, according to Tucson Police.

TPD and Tucson Fire Department were called to the intersection of Grant Rd. and Los Altos Ave. just before 9 p.m. Friday in response to reports of a crash involving a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, 65-year-old Michael David Cooper, was brought to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He continued to get treatment until Sunday, when he passed away.

TPD's investigation revealed that Cooper was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the car immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.