Police arrest woman who allegedly assaulted, robbed 93-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a woman in connection with a Nov. 11 purse snatching.

Police say Sarah Vega, 42, threw a 93-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse.

Vega was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

