Police arrest woman in connection with Oro Valley hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash.

Officers say Milian Borjas-Borjas, 57, hit a man near Tangerine Road and Innovation Parkway at about 1:41 a.m.

The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Borjas-Borjas was booked into Pima County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, no bond had been set.

