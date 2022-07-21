Police arrest woman in connection with Oro Valley hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash.
Officers say Milian Borjas-Borjas, 57, hit a man near Tangerine Road and Innovation Parkway at about 1:41 a.m.
The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries.
Borjas-Borjas was booked into Pima County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, no bond had been set.
