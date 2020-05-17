Police arrest woman after deadly motorcycle crash near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday night near midtown.

Police say officers from the midtown division along with Tucson Fire crews were called to the area of 22nd Street and Swan Road around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a serious-injury vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, TFD crews rendered aid to the motorcyclist who has been identified as 36-year-old Cory Troutman.

Troutman was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and determined a red 2009 Toyota Scion passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on 22nd and entered the left turn lane to go north on Swan, according to TPD.

The light was green for east and west bound traffic on 22nd, as the Scion was turning left a 2004 Harley-Davidson Road Bike was traveling westbound on 22nd. The two then collided as the Scion was turning left in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the Scion who has been identified as 55-year-old Karen Burgan did stay on scene.

A DUI Officer also responded to the scene to conduct a DUI investigation.

Burgan was arrested for a DUI and aggravated assault, according to TPD.

On May 16, officers were notified Troutman had died from his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.

Due to the death of Troutman the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be expected.