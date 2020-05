TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Friday night near the southeast side.

Police say officers received a call around 8:42 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of Swan Road and 22nd Street.

Police say it appear to be a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

One person was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to TPD. The driver involved did stay on scene.

The intersection is closed off at this time.