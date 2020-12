TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested two men in connection with a murder investigation.

Police say 34-year-old Fernando Valenzuela and 17-year-old Angel Rendon murdered Jose Miranda. On Dec. 7, officers, accompanied by a SWAT team, arrested Rendon at his home in the 1100 block of South Herbert Avenue.

Valenzuela was already being held in Pima County Jail on unrelated charges.

Valenzuela faces charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.