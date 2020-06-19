Police arrest two in westside murder of 36-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested two people in connection with a westside murder investigation.

Police say 40-year-old Damon Lewis and 33-year-old Patricia Salcido killed 36-year-old Eugene Rios in an alley behind a neighborhood in the 1900 block of West Calle Campana de Plata.

Residents reported hearing screams from the desert area. When police arrived, a vehicle sped away. Rios and a woman were found with signs of blunt-force trauma. Rios died at the scene, and the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police found Salcido walking out of the desert, then found the vehicle abandoned in the 1700 block of West Dragoon, where they found Lewis, who was seen taking off his clothes.

Both were booked into Pima County Jail. Lewis faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated robbery. Salcido faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. $1 million bond

Police say there may have been others at the scene. Those with information should call 88-CRIME.