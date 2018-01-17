Police arrest two connected to armed robberies

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police arrested two suspects and seized a vehicle they say are connected to two Tuesday convenience store armed robberies.

Department spokesman Chris Hawkins says one robbery took place at 2450 E. Grant Road, and the other was at 745 S. Tucson Blvd.

Gunmen stole cigarettes, other products and cash from the stores. No one was injured.

Police found the vehicle nearby the Tucson Blvd. location, and suspects ran from the vehicle. Police detained several people and arrested two suspects from a home in the 1700 block of South Richey Blvd.

Other suspects are still at large.