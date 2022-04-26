Police arrest three in Marcell Riddick murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police three men in connection with the Friday, April 15 murder of 19-year-old Marcell Reddick.
Officers arrested 28-year-old Daruis Lamonte Barrett, 19-year-old King David Rugamba and 19-year-old Malik Tyreme Ford in connection with the killing.
Police say Reddick was working with Barrett, Rugamba and Ford on a robbery and was shot along with the victim, who was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspects ran from the scene before police arrived.
Officers arrested Barrett in the area of 20 W Fort Lowell Rd. They found Rugamba at his home in the 3400 block of E Presidio Rd. and arrested him with the help of a SWAT team.
Ford turned himself in.
Barrett, Rugamba and Ford were booked into Pima County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.
Barrett was held without bond. Ford was held on a $1 million bond and Rugamba was held on a $25,000 bond.
