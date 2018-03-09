Police arrest teen who allegedly threatened Tucson High

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police arrested a 16-year-old boy who threatened to go on a shooting spree at Tucson High Friday.

Sgt. Pete Dugan said the boy sent out a message on social media saying he had an AR-15 and a shotgun and was threatening to shoot up the school Friday.

The teen faces a class two felony charge of making a terrorist threat. He was booked into Pima County Juvenile Corrections Center.

Police identified the teen who sent the message and served a warrant on the apartment where he lives.

Dugan said the suspect is not a Tucson High student and attends a charter school.

Tucson Unified School District sent a letter to Tucson High parents saying that classes will resume as normal Friday.

Here is the message:

Good morning Tucson High Family. We want to let you know that just after midnight, we learned of a social media threat regarding the school. Tucson Police and TUSD School Safety investigated and found that the threat was not credible and was made by a student from a non TUSD school. Law enforcement has the student in custody. School will continue normally at Tucson High today. As part of normal protocol, School Safety officers will be on campus.



No one else is believed to have been involved in the threat.