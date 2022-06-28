Police arrest suspect in Hub on Campus shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a Monday shooting at the Hub on Campus apartments.
Police say a shot was fired at 4:30 p.m. at the apartment complex, which is located at 1011 N. Tyndall Ave.
The Tucson Police Department did not name the suspect.
Officers arrested a man and booked him into the Pima County Jail. Police do not believe this man is a resident at the complex.
No one was injured in the shooting.
