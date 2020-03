TUCSON, Ariz. - Sierra Vista police arrested a 25-year-old woman on child abuse charges.

According to the department, 25-year-old Melanie Petersen faces charges including domestic violence child abuse, domestic violence aggravated assault and endangerment.

The victim had a forearm fracture that had been healing for several days before medical care was received. The victim had 10 total injuries, including eight bone fractures.

Those with information should call (520) 452-7500.