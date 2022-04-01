Police arrest Sierra Vista man on six counts of sexually exploiting a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department recently caught a suspected pedophile on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives tracked illicit child images transferred to Sierra Vista resident Mark Snyder-Stonebraker's computer.

Officers carried out a search warrant Wednesday, arresting the 73-year-old.

They say this investigation began in February after getting a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 'CyberTip' from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The CyberTip matched an internet protocol (IP) address Snyder-Stonebreaker used to access an online file storage account which contained illicit images of children.

While carrying out the search warrant, detecives and sepcial agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security found "related evidence."

Investigators booked Snyder-Stonebraker into the Cochise County Jail where he is being held without bond.