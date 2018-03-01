Police arrest Sahuarita hit-and-run suspect

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - Sahuarita police arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 6:24 a.m. in the 500 block of East Camino Del Abeto. A Border Patrol agent at the scene was at the scene of a car accident near Camino Rancheria and Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. and said one of the drivers fled the scene.

Officers tracked down the man in the 500 block of East Camino Del Abeto. He was injured in the wreck and is being treated at the hospital. His identity is not known.

No one else was injured in the wreck.