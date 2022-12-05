Police arrest man who allegedly shot woman in road rage incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man Saturday following a road rage incident near Alvernon and Irvington Saturday.

Police say 38-year-old Michael Koch shot a woman in another car while driving before hitting another car. He then ran off at about 4:15 p.m.

Police arrested him later that evening.

He was booked into Pima County Jail and faces charges including attempted murder, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run. His bond was set at $500,000.

