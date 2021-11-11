Police arrest man they say sexually assaulted woman near UArizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman near the UArizona campus Saturday.

Police say 23-year-old Stephon Montrel Buckingham assaulted a woman near the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue. Officers responded just after 3 a.m. that day.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives and crime scene technicians identified Buckingham and arrested him near Grant and Oracle.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $25,000 bond on sexual assault and burglary charges.

