Police arrest man they say sexually assaulted woman near UArizona campus

Tucson police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman near the UArizona campus Saturday.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Nov 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman near the UArizona campus Saturday.

Police say 23-year-old Stephon Montrel Buckingham assaulted a woman near the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue. Officers responded just after 3 a.m. that day.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives and crime scene technicians identified Buckingham and arrested him near Grant and Oracle.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $25,000 bond on sexual assault and burglary charges.

