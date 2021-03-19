Police arrest man suspected of arsons in Peoria, Glendale

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who is considered an arson suspect in separate incidents in Peoria and Glendale.

Peoria police say 34-year old Rodney Wayne Cox Jr. of Buckeye is jailed on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, endangerment and shoplifting. Peoria police and fire crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire at a Walmart that resulted in the evacuation of about 150 employees and 350 customers.

The fire was confined to the pet department, and no injuries were reported. The officers on the scene were advised that a similar incident had occurred at a Walmart in Glendale the day before. Cox was interviewed by police detectives from both Peoria and Glendale and allegedly admitted to starting the fires to cause a distraction so he could shoplift.

