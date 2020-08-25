Police arrest man on domestic violence, theft charges

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sierra Vista police arrested a man on charges including domestic violence and theft.

Police investigated a home in the 100 block of North First Street. They say 55-year-old Robert Makowski drove away. Police arrested him at his home in the 7000 block of East Palo Alto.

He faces chages including weapons misconduct, domestic violence/threatening and intimidating, discharging a firearm, felony flight and DUI. He was booked into Cochise County Jail without bond.

Police conducted a search warrant at the home and found stolen property valued more than $75,000.

Those with information should call SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

