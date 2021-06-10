Police arrest man near Swan and Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man on Helen Street -- near Swan and Speedway -- Thursday morning.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE🚨



At 4:50 a.m., TPD SWAT and K9 took a male suspect into custody near 4800 E. Helen St. Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries to the public or officers.



Traffic is still restricted on E. Speedway as detectives will be continuing the investigation. pic.twitter.com/36uHwoMreD — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 10, 2021

Police say SWAT and K9 units responded to the 4800 block of East Helen Street at 4:50 a.m.

Traffic was restricted on Speedway during the investigation. Grant worked as an alternate.