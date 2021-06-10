Watch
Police arrest man near Swan and Speedway

Tucson police arrested a man on Helen Street Thursday morning.
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 08:51:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man on Helen Street -- near Swan and Speedway -- Thursday morning.

Police say SWAT and K9 units responded to the 4800 block of East Helen Street at 4:50 a.m.

Traffic was restricted on Speedway during the investigation. Grant worked as an alternate.

