Police arrest man in deadly February shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a February deadly shooting.

Tucson police say 38-year-old Reginald Bukhanon shot and killed 59-year-old Darryl Hughes in the 2600 block of North Alvernon Way Feb. 5.

On March 15, police arrested Bukhanon near Grant and Oracle on a second-degree murder charge.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond,

