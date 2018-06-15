Police arrest man for sexually exploiting foster teen

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police arrested a man they say sexually exploited a child.

Police say 39-year-old Whytte Duncan surreptitiously recorded a teenage girl in her foster home. Police found recordings and recording devices at the home.

Duncan faces charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of surreptitious recording. He was booked into jail on a $50,000 bond.

Duncan also drove for Casa De Los Niños. Their media representative said that Duncan was a "transporter". Once the Tucson Police Department alerted Casa De Los Niños, they immediately dismissed him.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information should call 88-CRIME.