Police arrest man for murder after liquor store shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — There was no exchange of gunfire in the incident. There was only one gun involved in the shooting.

Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a Jun 20 shooting death.

Police say 27-year-old George A. Diaz shot 34-year-old Mark A. Romero to death in the parking lot at Our Liquors, 1116 W. St. Mary's Road.

Romero was a passenger in a gray vehicle that was waiting behind Diaz's vehicle in a liquor store drive-thru.

People in both cars started arguing. Romero pulled out a gun, dropped the weapon and Diaz picked it up and shot Romero and two others in the vehicle. All four people in the white vehicle drove to St. Mary's Hospital after the shooting. The driver of the gray vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The shooting did not appear to be random, and the people in the vehicles knew each other.

Police arrested Diaz June 22. He was booked into Pima County Jail on a first-degree murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond.

