Police arrest man after finding fentanyl in vehicle during traffic stop

TUCSON POLICE
Villarreal, Phil
Posted at 12:52 PM, Nov 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-12 14:52:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested a man in connection with drug-related crimes.

Police arrested 24-year-old Abraham Alejandro Navarro-Tolano at a traffic stop near South Sixth Avenue and West Aviation Drive. Police found hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills and $2,000 in cash.

He faces charges including possession of narcotics for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony flight from law enforcement.

