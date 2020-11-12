Police arrest man after finding fentanyl in vehicle during traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested a man in connection with drug-related crimes.

Last Tuesday (11/10) officers from @ops_south Community Response Team located hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills along with $2,000 cash during a traffic stop near S. 6th & W. Aviation Drive. Kudos to Team 1/CRT! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Gx6gxWgAO2 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) November 12, 2020

Police arrested 24-year-old Abraham Alejandro Navarro-Tolano at a traffic stop near South Sixth Avenue and West Aviation Drive. Police found hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills and $2,000 in cash.

He faces charges including possession of narcotics for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony flight from law enforcement.

