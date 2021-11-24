Police arrest man after convenience store shooting, pursuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a burglary and aggravated assault suspect after a pursuit Tuesday.

Police say 24-year-old Alexis Figueroa faces charges including burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, weapons misconduct, unlawful flight from law enforcement and three outstanding felony warrants.

Figueroa is connected to a shooting at the Circle K at 655 W. 22nd Street, where two men were wounded by gunshots. Both injuries are non-life threatening.

Figueroa was booked into Pima County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

