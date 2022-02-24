Watch
Police arrest man accused of Jan. 20 murder

Generic cuffs.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Feb 24, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested 31-year-old murder suspect Emilio Casimiro Lopez.

Lopez allegedly shot and killed 36-year-old Alejandra Valles Valenzuela in the 1100 block of East Irvington Road Jan. 20.

Police tracked down Lopez Wednesday after he was reported to be trespassing in several peoples' yards. Officers and a K9 unit arrested Lopez, who was treated for minor injuries.

Lopez, who faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, was booked into Pima County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

