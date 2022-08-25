Watch Now
Police arrest hit-and-run driver in deadly wreck case

Tucson police identified a 57-year-old man who died after an Aug. 17 wreck and made an arrest in the case.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 10:47:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police identified a 57-year-old man who died after an Aug. 17 wreck and made an arrest in the case.

Police say Martin Rolando Batista was found in a desert lot in the 2400 block of S. Campbell Ave.

After reviewing forensic evidence, police identified 43-year-old Armando Morales as a suspect. He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $50,000 bond and faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of a fatal collision.

Police say Morales could face additional charges.

