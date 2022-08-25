Police arrest hit-and-run driver in deadly wreck case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police identified a 57-year-old man who died after an Aug. 17 wreck and made an arrest in the case.
Police say Martin Rolando Batista was found in a desert lot in the 2400 block of S. Campbell Ave.
After reviewing forensic evidence, police identified 43-year-old Armando Morales as a suspect. He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $50,000 bond and faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of a fatal collision.
Police say Morales could face additional charges.
