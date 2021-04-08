Watch
Police arrest couple in student's 2018 hit-and-run death

Posted at 2:18 PM, Apr 08, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A Peoria couple has been arrested Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old Grand Canyon University student using a Phoenix crosswalk.

Authorities on Thursday announced the arrests Wednesday of 29-year-olds Adrian Favela and Barringtina Mathis on the third anniversary of Taylor White's death on April 8, 2018. Police said Favela was driving Mathis' SUV and that she reported after the crash that her vehicle was stolen earlier.

Favela was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and other crimes and Mathis was arrested on suspicion of arson and other crimes. Court records didn’t list attorneys for Favela and Mathis who could comment on the allegations.

