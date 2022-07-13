Police arrest alleged truckstop gunman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun at a truck stop entrance Tuesday.

Officers say 29-year-old Lamontez Jackson punched an employee and shot a gun near the entrance of Triple T Truck Stop, 5451 E. Benson Highway.

No one was hit by the bullet.

Jackson was booked into the Pima County Jail on the following charges:



Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

felony disorderly conduct with a weapon

Discharging a weapon in city limits.

The employee Jackson allegedly punched was treated for minor injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, no bond is set for Jackson.