Police arrest alleged truckstop gunman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun at a truck stop entrance Tuesday.
Officers say 29-year-old Lamontez Jackson punched an employee and shot a gun near the entrance of Triple T Truck Stop, 5451 E. Benson Highway.
No one was hit by the bullet.
Jackson was booked into the Pima County Jail on the following charges:
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- felony disorderly conduct with a weapon
- Discharging a weapon in city limits.
The employee Jackson allegedly punched was treated for minor injuries.
As of Wednesday morning, no bond is set for Jackson.
