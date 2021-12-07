Police arrest 62-year-old man on child molestation charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita police arrested a man accused of child molestation Sunday.
Police arrested 62-year-old Eliseo Hernandez Alvarez in the 200 block of West Placita Sin Fin after conducting a search of his home in the 17000 block of La Villita Road.
He faces charges including four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child abuse and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Those with information should call 911 or (520) 344-7000.
