Police arrest 2 men after deadly shooting near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened near midtown early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of N. Stone Ave. and W. Prince Rd. around 1:30 a.m. about an unrelated matter to the homicide, according to TPD. While officers were on scene they heard gunshots north of the location where they then responded to a trailer park at 38 West Prince Road. As officers arrived, there were several individuals seen running from the area.

Two men were found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, police say. One of the men, 19-year-old Eric Andres Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified.

The other victim was found near the scene and taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Unit Detectives responded to continue the investigation and it was learned that Martinez and his acquaintance (the other shooting victim) went to a trailer within the park to search for his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Police say Martinez and his acquaintance refused to leave one of the trailers, demanding to know where his ex-girlfriend was.

Shortly after, 23-year-old Bradley Joseph Williams, Martinez's ex-girlfriend, and 26- year-old Ricardo Fragoso arrived at the trailer in a pickup truck that was reported stolen, according to TPD. When the three attempted to get out of the pickup, Martinez and his acquaintance confronted the them and attempted to rob them.

Gunshots were then fired and Martinez and his acquaintance were both struck, police say. Williams and Fragoso then fled the scene, but were later found by officers.

Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of means of transportation and a probation violation.

Fragoso was charged with prohibited possessor, possession of methamphetamine for sale and other narcotics violations.

No further details were released.